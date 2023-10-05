The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has bashed President Lazarus Chakwera for his absence in the ongoing fuel crisis.

In a statement today, HRDC has described the absence of Chakwera and the lack of effort and explanation from his government as alarming considering that the fuel crisis has brought the country to a standstill.

According to HRDC, Malawians are questioning whether there is any executive or political leadership in place to address this pressing concern.

“It is disheartening that amidst the long queues for fuel, the President and his Cabinet have chosen to remain silent, causing anxiety among well-meaning Malawians.

“In times like these, our nation seeks a leader who can provide explanations and reassurance that the government is working tirelessly to resolve the situation,” reads part of the statement signed by HRDC leader Gift Trapence.

The HRDC has since urged Chakwera to recognize the gravity of the fuel problem and treat it as the national crisis.

According to the coalition, Chakwera and his administration should swiftly address the fuel crisis and alleviate the hardships faced by Malawians.

“The repercussions of the fuel crisis are far-reaching and has affected many businesses and Malawians are failing to perform their economic activities.The livelihoods of countless Malawians are hanging in the balance, and the time for decisive action is now,” says the HRDC.

Malawi has been facing recurring fuel supply challenges for close to two years due to failure to find enough forex for importation of the commodity.

Since last week, people have been spending hours at fuel service stations in search of fuel. Yesterday, Chakwera was booed in Lilongwe as some people wondered how he was able to have a lot of vehicles on his convoy amid the fuel crisis.