The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has assured people in the country that it will continue conducting conformity assessment on products on the market for their safety.

This comes as MBS has suspended the production operations at Snowman Company in Lilongwe and Midland Catering Services in Mzuzu for non-compliance against Malawi standards.

“MBS would like to assure the general public that we are currently continuing with the conformity assessments and taking appropriate actions across the country,” says MBS.

The Bureau has also indicated that the suspension is in line with the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act (Cap 51:02), Sections 39 (1) and 41.

“The general Public may recall that MBS issued a recall order on 20th September, 2023 against Snowman Company, restraining it from producing Zest Carbonated drinks- Lemon Flavour and Zest Soft drink-cola brands due critical non-compliance on food and safety parameters contrary to Malawi Standards MS 21:2002, food and food processing units-Code of hygiene condition,” says MBS.

MBS has since urged the general public to refrain from patronizing products and catering services from these facilities until the non-confomities have been addressed in line with relevant Malawi Standards and the suspension orders are lifted,

The Bureau added that it has scaled up efforts to ensure that batches of carbonated soft drinks supplied by Snowman are removed from the market and that provision of catering services at Midland restaurant in Mzuzu has been suspended.

The bureau has urged Malawians to continue reporting to the Bureau if they encounter any suspects substandard product on the market, and when production facilities are operating below minimum requirements.