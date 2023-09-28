Fast-rising South African Amapiano star Boohle has arrived in the country through the Chileka International Airport ahead of her performance at the Sand Music Festival.

The artist is expected to perform tomorrow at the Sand Music Festival which is happening in Mangochi at Nkopola logde.

Boohle is best known for her mesmerising voice in songs like Siyathandana, Mama, Ngixolele and Hamba wena.

Speaking today at a press briefing in Blantyre, Boohle said her fans should come through to the show to experience an amazing performance and also enjoy her good music.

“This will be my first time to perform in Malawi. I am really excited and ready to perform at the festival. My fans should come through to the show because it’s going to be a great experience and they will enjoy my performance,” said Boohle.

In her remarks, One of the Organisers of the festival Wendy Harawa said they also have one international surprise act which will be announced tomorrow.

Other international artists who will perform at the festival include, Kenyatta Hill from Jamaica, Murumba Pitch from South Africa and Organised Family from Zambia.

The festival will start tomorrow, 29 September up to Sunday 1 October 2023. Some of the local artists expected to perform include Kell Kay, Skeffa Chimoto, Driemo, Lulu, Lucius Banda, Wikise and Atoti Manje.