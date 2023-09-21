The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has issued a ban on Zest Soft drink -Cola-BN due to critical noncompliance on food safety parameters.

According to a statement released by MBS, during routine regulatory conformity assessment activities, the bureau collected samples of Zest Soft drink -Cola-BN for laboratory tests, and the results revealed critical non-compliance to the minimum requirements on food safety parameters.

“In the interest of public health, and inline with provisions of the Malawi Bureau of Standards act (Cap 51:02), section 39 (1) and 41, the MBS hereby bans and rejects presence of Zest Soft drink -Cola with batch number B00893 in all market streams across the country with immediate effect,” indicated the statement.

The statutory organization has further highlighted that the product is dangerous for use hence Malawians should stop buying or consuming the beverage.

MBS has since ordered Snowman Company to stop manufacturing and distributing the product until all registered shortfalls on food safety parameters are addressed.