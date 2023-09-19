Mzuzu University staff members and ten students have donated items worth 1.5 million kwacha to St. Maria Goretti Resource Centre, a school for visually impaired children in Nkhata-bay District.

The donation is part of Mzuzu University’s (Mzuni) 25th-anniversary celebration (Silver Jubilee), some of the items donated include sugar, bags of maize, cooking oil, soap, milk, and rice just to mention a few.

Vizara rubber plantation has sponsored the event with K50,000.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the Mzuni Silver Jubilee social activities committee Dr Cecilia Ngwira offered thanks to all parties who have made contributions to this donation.

One of the teachers at the institution saluted Mzuzu University for the development saying the donation will aid food availability at the institution.

By: Ben Bongololo