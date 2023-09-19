The First Grade Magistrate Court in Balaka has sentenced a 32-year-old man identified as MacDonald Kaliati to 14 years Imprisonment with hard labour for raping a child aged 14.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Liston Tsabola, said Kaliati committed the crime between the months of January to August 2023 at Mgawanyemba residential area in the same district.

The case was brought to light after the aunt to the victim noticed some changes to the victim’s body, as she showed up signs of pregnancy.

Medical examinations conducted by medical personnel at Balaka District Hospital revealed that the girl tested positive for pregnancy.

It was then that the victim revealed that she had been sexually abused by Kaliati on five occasions.

Appearing before court, Kaliati admitted to have been commiting the crime and asked for leniency saying that he was a first offender.

However, state prosecutor Tsabola pleaded with the court to pass a stiffer punishment to the offender saying the offence is serious in nature.

In his verdict, First Grade Magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced Kaliati to 14 years Imprisonment with hard labour as a caution to other would-be offenders.