The Malawi National Women’s team head coach Lovemore Fazili has named a 42-member provisional squad to start camp on Sunday in preparation for the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship 2023 scheduled to take place in Gauteng, South Africa from 4th to 15th October.

The squad has been divided into two groups. The first one has 27 new players who will join camp on Sunday, 17th September 2023, for a two-day assessment training where 15 best players are expected to be selected for the final camp.

The new 15 players will join another group of 15 from previous call-ups led by captain Tabitha Chawinga for a full camp of 30 players to start on Wednesday 20th September.

Fazili has included five players from the Under 17 squad that took part in the 2022 Cosafa U17 Girls’ Championship which Malawi hosted in December last year namely Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens), Faith Chinzimu, Leticia Chinyamula and Rose Kabzere (Ascent Academy) and Sarah Mlimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants).

The former Flames Assistant coach will be assisted by Abbas Makawa and Chisomo Nkhoma as first and second assist coaches respectively.

Former Flames midfielder Robert Ng’ambi is the fitness trainer with another Flames legend Simplex Nthala as goalkeeper trainer. Ivy Zimba is team manager while Yamikani Magombo is team doctor.

The Scorchers are in Group A of this year’s competition alongside South Africa, Madagascar and Eswatini.

Below is the list of players that will join camp on Sunday for assessment:

Goalkeepers: Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens); Martha Cosmas (Civil Service Women); Evelyn Kamanga (CY Sisters)

Defenders: Mary Major (MDF Lioness); Lyness Mbera, Shabel Bengo, Rose Alufandika (Ntopwa FC); Chikondi Dube (Silver Strikers Ladies); Maggie Chavula, Faith Chinzimu, Delliness Mesinga (Ascent Academy); Sharon Dzimau (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women)

Midfielders: Saliva January, Funny Magombo (Ntopwa FC); Leticia Chinyamula, Catherine Gaudi (Ascent Academy); Lyna James, Tendai Sani, Fauza Muhammad, Pilirani Malora FCB (Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Bernadetta Nyenga, Alinafe Mpira (Civil Service Women); Carolyn Mathyola, Gladys Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies); Sarah Mlimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants); Eltech Phiri (CY Sisters).

Strikers: Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies); Kondawo Banda (Ntopwa FC);

The names of players that will join the squad on Wednesday, 20th September 2023 are as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa FC)

Defenders: Ruth Nyirongo (Silver Strikers); Bernadettar Mkandawire (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness); Jessie Yosefe (Civil service Women); Chimwemwe Madise (Lusaka Dynamos).

Midfielders: Ireen Khumalo, Madyina Nguluwe (Silver Strikers Ladies); Rose Kabzere (Ascent Soccer); Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness)

Strikers: Vanessa Chikupira, Mary Chavinda (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga (Wuhan Jianghan University); Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe)

Source: FAM