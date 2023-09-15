Schools are currently in session, but Lucky Ganos faces a setback in his pursuit of a secondary school education at Lunzu Secondary School due to lack of K150,000 school fees.

Lucky recently completed his 2023 PSLCE and was accepted into Lunzu Secondary School after finishing Ngumbe Primary School in Blantyre. However, this promising future is now in jeopardy.

In an interview with Mr. Ganos, Lucky’s father expressed deep concern about the financial burden of school fees and other essential school resources.

He stated: “I rely on piecework to support my entire family, and my monthly income does not exceed K50,000. Affording his school fees will be extremely challenging.”

Mr. Matanda, the headteacher at Ngumbe Primary School, confirmed this issue and is now appealing to any well-wishers to step forward and assist Lucky.

The necessary support includes school fees, a school uniform, exercise books, a school bag, school shoes, soap, and other essential school supplies.