Partners in Action for Sustainable Development (PASD) has installed 30 solar powered floodlights and has provided 600 solar powered lamps and energy efficient cookstoves at a camp that is accommodating survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Kachulu in Zomba.

PASD Executive Director, Amos Chiyenda, said the organisation decided to provide the solar powered floodslights and lamps to ensure that people who stay at Kachulu and Saima camps are secure at night as they stay along Lake Chilwa.

He added that PASD also provided the energy efficient cookstoves to that the displaced people should minimise their dependency on fuel wood.

Chiyenda explained this at Kachulu where he went to monitor how the solar powered electricity is working .

The Executive Director therefore hailed the UN Women for donating the items and he appealed to the recipients to take good care of the donated items.

Chiyenda noted that survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy were still struggling to make ends meet on their day to day living.

“We decided to provide solar powered electricity and lamps plus energy sufficient cookstoves to make life easier for the season Tropical Cyclone Freddy because we know that they they spend most of their times in the dark at the expense of their security,” he added.

One of the survivors, Loveness Saidi, thanked PASD for giving them the items saying the solar powered flood lights, lamps and stoves will help help to reduce problems at the camp.

She said the cookstoves come at the right time when the survivors struggled to look for larger amount of firewood thereby tampering with forest resources.

Apart from assisting survivors at Kachulu and Saima, PASD also gave out 2,000 lamps , 30 flood lights, 100 cellphones hand sets, two push bicycles to other survivors in Zomba with UN Women support.