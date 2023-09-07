Sponsor of Ndirande Impala Rugby Club and Malawi National Rugby Club (MARU) David Kelleher will test his endurance to the limits when he competes in the Eco-trail ultra-marathon of 46 km at the end of September.

David also represented Ireland in the World Masters Mountain Running Championships in 2022.

David keen rugby fan and enjoyed many years playing rugby.

He has also written a popular book of poetry titled “Stop, Breathe, Read” and is working on a sequel.

In Malawi, with circa he has sponsored Ndirande Impala Rugby Club and Malawi National Rugby Club (MARU) with about 50 custom-made jerseys in 2022 through his company “MeProjector.com”.