President Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to improving the health and livelihoods of people in the country through increasing access to potable and sustainable water supply and sanitation services.

Speaking in Nkhatabay on Thursday when he commissioned the Nkhatabay Water Supply System and Sanitation Project which will benefit 250,000 people in the district, Chakwera said increasing access to potable water is one of his administration’s key priorities.

“This year we lost a lot of lives due to a cholera outbreak that hit the country and Nkhatabay district was not spared. Completion of this project marks a new beginning for the people of Nkhatabay as it will increase their access to clean water and prevent cholera and other water borne diseases,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera disclosed that he will be commissioning a similar project in Mangochi, adding that there are also similar projects being implemented in various districts across the country with support from development partners.

He commended the contractor and other stakeholders for working hard to implement the project timely.

Chairperson for Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), Frank Mwenefumbo said the project is a milestone towards achieving universal access to portable water in the country.

“Nkhatabay, being one of the tourism centers, really deserved this project which will also contribute to reduction of water borne related diseases,” he said.

Africa Development Bank Country Manager McMillan Anyanwu assured continued support to Malawi with similar projects.

The project was implemented by NRWB with Funding from African Development Fund, OPEC Fund for International Development and the Malawi Government.

Reported by Chisomo Kambandanga