Two Malawi Police recruit constables from Limbe Police Training School have died in the wee hours of today after being hit by a vehicle while they were jogging at Independence Arc in Blantyre.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya says the accident occured around 2AM near the Independence Arch.

He said the the lorry belonging to Central Poultry was cruising when it hit a group of police recruits who were on a routine morning jog.

The police trainees were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city where two were confirmed dead.

The others are being treated for various degrees of injury.

Kalaya did not provide names of the recruits involved saying police are still gathering more information.