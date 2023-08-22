Old Mutual on Monday renewed its partnership with Malawi Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter at Mtolankhani house in Lilongwe.

The insurance company started its partnership with Misa Malawi in 2020 where it has been awarding businesses journalists with prizes amounting to 1.5 Million Kwacha.

Speaking with reporters, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager at Old Mutual Patience Chatsika said that they have extended its partnership with Misa Malawi to three years and has increased the award money from 1.5 Million Kwacha to 2 Million Kwacha.

She added that Old Mutual has got an agreement with Misa Malawi where they are committed to training journalists on pertinent issues in Malawi.

“This year our pertinent issue which is our focus is around Pension Act where there have been some reforms. Our agreement is that Misa Malawi can help us through its members to report more about the act like the impact it has on public or any member of pension fund,” she explained.

On her part, Vice Chairperson for Misa Malawi Chisomo Ngulube said that it is very rare for the corporate world to partner with journalists as such Misa Malawi values the partnership with Old Mutual because it brings out a cream of business journalists.

She went on to say that it is important for journalists to report things that they know about because issues to do with insurance, investment and finance are very complex such that the trainings that Old Mutual conducts are very insightful and crucial to the journalists.

She further said that Misa Malawi is looking forward to journalist’s wide and deep coverage on reformed Pension Act so that it can bring great impact to the public at large.