A 27-year-old man who was sentenced for being found in possession of 7.25 kilograms of Chamba in Dowa district has been set free after paying a K300, 000 fine.

According to Sergeant Alice Sitima who is Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer, the court through the Station Prosecution Officer, Assistant Superintendent Fanny Chimbaya, heard that Sayed Mayendayenda, committed the offence on August 09, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent Chimbaya told the court that on the material day, Mayendayenda was seen loitering around Dowa market carrying two bags on his bicycle.

It is reported that some people were surprised with the smell from the bags Mayendayenda was carrying on his bicycle who later rushed and reported the matter to Dowa Police who arrested him.

Later, the two bags were taken to Chitedze research station for examination where it was confirmed to be cannabis sativa both weighing 7.25 kilograms.

In court, Mayendayenda pleaded guilty to have been found in possession of cannabis sativa.

In her submission, the state through Chimbaya prayed for a stiffer punishment saying that what the accused did is becoming rampant among the youths and deserved a custodial sentence.

In mitigation, Mayendayenda pleaded with the court for leniency, saying that he is the first offender and he takes care of his parents.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha, concurred with the state and slapped Mayendayenda with MK300,000 fine or in default to serve three years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

Meanwhile, Sayed Mayendayenda who hails from Sasani village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district, has paid the K300, 000 fine.