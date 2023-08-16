Police in Limbe have arrested three people for selling fuel and have confiscated jerrycans containing 100 litres of fuel.

The suspects have been identified as Austin Tiyesi, 37, Julio Luciano, 38 and Emmanuel Kuntambala, 33.

The arrests came as Police in the area are conducting a special operation called USALAMA which is aimed at keeping the area a crime free zone.

Limbe Police Spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama said officers successfully arrested the suspects who were selling petroleum products without a license from the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

Meanwhile, the suspects are in Police custody and will appear before court soon.

Meanwhile, police in the area are advising the general public to refrain from storing fuel in their homes, as it is both dangerous and illegal.

Austin Tiyesi comes from Mwahala village whilst Julio Luciano is from Nakule village both under Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district and Emmanuel Kuntambala hails from Maone village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga district.