Malawi Parliament on Wednesday confirmed the name of Thomas Makiwa on position of auditor general following his appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Makiwa who has been on the position for 5 years on acting capacity was confirmed with all the members from both sides in support of his appointment.

Speaking to the members of the press after confirmation, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said his professionalism and impartiality attracted the president to appoint him as auditor general.

He said the appointment and confirmation will strengthen governance institutions and fill the gap that has been there for the past five years.

Chimwendo further added that people in the country should take this appointment as the example that Chakwera administration is not nepotistic.

“President Chakwera has really shown that the appointment is based on merit not where someone comes from as he appointed Makiwa who comes from Balaka,” he said.

He encouraged public servants to work hard so that they maybe appointed in other positions.

Chairperson for Public Appointment Committee of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo described it as very good development.

She said this will close the gap that has been there and improve delivery of service by the office.

Thomas Makiwa comes from Suga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district.

He is a holder of Master of Science in Finance and has worked for 22 years in a public service.