Former President Peter Mutharika and vice president Saulos Chilima will today attend the burial ceremony of former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe in Mzimba.

Gondwe, a renowned economist, who served as the minister of Finance during Democratic Progressive Party’s regime died at the age of 87 on Tuesday night.

His remains will be buried today at Kayiwonanga Village in Mzimba.

Meanwhile, the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has advised politicians to mourn and celebrate Gondwe and refrain from using the funeral to castigate each other and promote hate speech.

The synod’s General Secretary Reverend William Tembo said this yesterday at Gondwe’s residence in Mzuzu as well as during a send off ceremony at St Andrews CCAP church where Gondwe was church elder.

Reports indicate that there was misunderstanding between Democrats Progressive Party (DPP) top members and officials from Government at a burial site visit on Sunday.

According to a witness, the two sides clashed on who will lead the burial ceremony of Gondwe at his home Kayiwonanga Village in Enukweni, Mzimba.

The DPP argued that Gondwe was the vice president of the party so they are responsible to handle everything while officials from Government said that they are responsible since it is a state funeral.

Source added that it took about 3 hours to sort the matter after Government officials threatened to withdraw from the meeting.