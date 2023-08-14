Karonga United Football Club has announced the hiring of Trevor Kajawa as head coach on a six month contract.

This comes days after the Northern Region based side was fined MK1 million by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for using an un-qualified coach, Luke Bruno Milanzi who took over from Kondwa Ikwanga.

FAM had warned three clubs, including Extreme FC and Bangwe All Stars, to stop using coaches who have no CAF B coaching license as per the requirement of the club licensing.

“Karonga United Football Club has appointed Trevor Kajawa as head coach, replacing Kondwa Ikwangwa. The former Tigers coach has signed a six month contract. We hope the change will bring back the glory as Kajawa has shown he is an outstanding coach,” reads the statement posted on the club’s official Facebook page on Monday.

His first assignment will be a home game against Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

Currently, the team is just a point above the relegation zone with 18 points from sixteen games after they lost 2-0 to Chitipa United a fortnight ago.