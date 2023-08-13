Malawi forward Khuda Muyaba has now found a new home in Syria after signing a contract with Tishreen SC.

The football club made the announcement on Saturday during the unveiling of the player who has already started training ahead of Monday’s fixture against Gabla City.

“Officially, Khuda Muyaba, the Malawi National team striker, has signed for our club for the new football season. He was born in 1993 and plays as an attacker. He once won the Golden Boot award in Malawi before going to South Africa. He has a lot of experience,” reads the statement, translated from the Arabic language.

Tishreen SC is one of the oldest clubs in Syria and are the defending champions of the Syrian Cup, which they won last year.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after terminating his contract with Polokwane City in June.

There were rumors that he was in direct talks with his former club Silver Strikers for a possible reunion but that was refuted by coach Pieter De Jongh who opted for the current leading scorer Clement Nyondo and George Chaomba who was signed from Mighty Tigers FC.

Before leaving for South Africa, Myaba once played for Moyale Barracks and the Central Bankers.

In his first season with Silver, he won the Golden Boot award with 21 goals in 2019.