President Lazarus Chakwera says he appreciates the advice he gets from Bishops of the Roman Catholic Church and he believes their advice comes from God.

The president was speaking at Zomba Catholic Secondary School in Zomba during the consecration of Rev. Bishop Alfred Chaima as Bishop of the Diocese of Zomba.

Chakwera said he considers advice from Catholic Bishop helpful as they speak the truth and full of love for the country.

“Their advice is unlike any advise. It is the counsel of God,” President Chakwera said

Chakwera added that from the time he ascended to the seat of the presidency, he had convened six meetings with Bishops and each time, he has found their thoughts helpful.

“As President of the country, I must say I have benefited a lot from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM). They always speak about things that affect Malawians,” the president added.

The president further said that he is open to more episcopal counseling, adding that bishops speak for Malawians.

He then wished the newly consecrated bishop best regards as he heads the Zomba Diocese.

The president thanked the Catholic Church for inviting him whenever the church holds episcopal consecration citing recent consecration of Rev. Father Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda as Bishop Auxiliary for Mzuzu Diocese on August 5.

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe who is also chairperson of ECM thanked Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima for accepting the episcopal office.

He therefore called on catholic faithfuls in Zomba Diocese to welcome and work with him for the good of the church

Bishop Chaima also thanked President Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima for gracing the consecration of Bishop Chaima.

He asked God to grant him wisdom to lead Zomba Diocese for the growth of the Catholic Church and called on the faithfuls to work with him for the good of the church.

Born on July 14, 1970 at Nambela Village, Traditional Authority Chiwalo and Bishop Chaima went through several stages of education until he obtained a PhD with “undoubted distinction” in Pastoral Theology.

On consecration, the new bishop disclosed drew his motto (to lead the Zomba Diocese) from the Gospel of St. Luke, chapter 17 verse 20.