The Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Mzimba has sentenced a 34-year-old man, John Mwanza, to 3 years imprisonment for claiming to be a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer and demanding timber and money.

Presenting the facts in court, the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Gloria Nambala said Mwanza one July this year presented himself as a Malawi Defence Force officer at Luviri and demanded 52 timbers and money amounting to K100,000 from a trader.

Appearing before court, Mwanza pleaded not guilty to the charge of personating a public officer which prompted the state to parade three witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Mwanza asked the court for leniency stating that he has family obligations.

In his submission, prosecutor Nambala reminded the court that the convict was rescued by police from the hands of angry mob who wanted to manhandle him hence asked for a custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Wongani Kumwenda slapped Mwanza with 3 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

Mwanza hails from Kajikhomere village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba District