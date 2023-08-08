The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has denounced the recent proposal by Members of Parliament (MPs) to grant themselves substantial retirement packages amidst economic crisis.

In a statement, National Chairperson for HRDC Gift Trapence said that the MPs’ move starkly disregards the prevailing dire circumstances faced by the Malawian population due to the ongoing economic challenges.

He added that the evident pursuit of self-interest and greed exhibited by the MPs

deeply concerns and undermines the cherished principles of justice and fairness upon which Malawi stands.

“In the midst of an economic crisis that has inflicted severe hardships upon the citizens of Malawi, causing them to grapple with unmet basic needs and escalating difficulties, it is inconceivable that elected representatives would prioritize personal gains over their duty to serve the people.

“HRDC perceives this action as a significant infringement on the fundamental human rights of Malawians, further exacerbating existing inequality and poverty,” Trapence explained.

He went on to say that the decision

not only stands as an injustice but also sends a disheartening message that the voices and concerns of ordinary citizens are being disregarded and silenced.

The HRDC leader added that as an organization unwaveringly dedicated to safeguarding human rights, HRDC shall not

remain passive bystanders while such grave injustice unfolds.

He explained that HRDC is committed to pursuing legal avenues to challenge this reprehensible act and thwart the implementation of these self-serving retirement packages.

He said HRDC will exhaust every

available legal means to ensure that those responsible for such actions are held

accountable because it firmly believes that the focus of the Parliament should be directed towards resolving the ongoing fuel and forex shortages, coupled with the rising prices of essential commodities like maize, which have left Malawians struggling.

“We call upon the MPs to demonstrate sensitivity to the prevailing crisis. The current state finds Malawi grappling with a staggering K7.9 trillion debt. It should be evident that failing to service these debts raises the critical question of where the government will find additional resources to finance the proposed gratuity.

“In our plea for justice, transparency, and the well-being of our nation, HRDC urges all Malawians who share these values to unite in support of our mission.

“We are resolute in our endeavor to combat greed and inequality. Together, we can safeguard the rights and interests of our people, upholding the foundational tenets of democracy that define our society,” reads part of the statement.