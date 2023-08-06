Three directors of Paramount have been summoned to appear before the Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe over forgery allegations.

The three are Prakash Virji Ghedia, Avindkumar Atit Patel, Sureth Kumji Jagatiya.

It is alleged that three as well as the company forged documents which showed Paramount Holdings as an authorized dealer of Yamaha Motorcycles in Malawi.

The forged documents were presented for tenders at Ministries of Education, Health and Local Government as well as Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, UNC Project and Jhpiego.

The directors are expected to be charged with criminal charges namely conspiring to make and present a false document.

They are set to appear before court in Lilongwe on 11 August this year.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said earlier this year that the company could be banned from doing business with Malawi Government if the forgery allegations lead to conviction.

For years, Paramount Holdings has been named in various corruption scams in Malawi.

Last year, it was revealed that Ministry of Agriculture told Paramount Group to supply 10,000 tonnes of fertilizer for the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) even though the company had no contract with Malawi Government for supply of the fertilizer.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health allegedly awarded the company a controversial K4 billion contract to supply ambulances after public officials were taken to Dubai on a trip sponsored by bidders.