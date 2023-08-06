A 30-year-old man identified as Maxwell Mazeze has died at Bangwe Township after stepping on a loose Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) hazel wire.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama says the incident occured on 2 August at around 7am.

Maxwell carried a refuse bag that he wanted to dispose of at a nearby rubbish pit in the area.

It is further indicated that Maxwell stepped on the loose wire unknowingly and he was immediately electrocuted and he instantly became unconscious.

Bangwe Police detectives rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was confirmed and currently the dead body lies at the facility’s mortuary pending postmortem.

Maxwell Mazeze hailed from Mwamadi village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.