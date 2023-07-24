In Mzuzu, two people have died while five others have sustained minor injuries in a road accident which occurred yeaterday at Mazamba along Chikangawa/Mzuzu M1 road.

The accident involved a Corolla saloon registration number BS9978 Toyota driven by Mr Emmanuel Phalira aged 43 and a Toyota Dyna lorry registration number BP9874 driven by Mr Brown Kosamu aged 51.

The lorry was coming from the direction of Chikangawa heading to Mzuzu City with two passengers.

Upon arrival at Mazamba area, the driver saw a motor vehicle which had stopped in the middle of the road and to avoid hitting it, he decided to overtake it.

However, the lorry ended up hitting the Toyota Corolla which was heading to the opposite direction and collided with it.

Following the impact, Timothy Malata sustained severe head injury and was pronounced dead yesterday upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital while Mercy Nyasulu nee Msiska sustained head injury and has passed on this morning while receiving treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Timothy Malata whose particulars are not known and Mercy Nyasulu nee Msiska 67, of Chayina village Traditional Authority Kachulu in Rumphi District.

Both motor vehicles front parts were extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, Police in Mzuzu are advising all road users to observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid preventable accidents.