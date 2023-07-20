The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) has adjusted upwards the tuition fees for its undergraduate programs in all constituent campuses.

Through press release, Luanar management has justified the increase, citing high costs of operations which the University is currently facing.

The management further says the fees for both Bunda and Natural Resources College (NRC) undergraduate students will be K600,000 from K420,000 while for Bunda and NRC diploma students will be K600,000 from K420,000.

The statement further says Open and Distant Learning (ODL) students will now be paying K500,000 from K350,000, whilst City Campus and mature entry students fees has been adjusted to K950,000 from K890,000 per academic year.

Meanwhile there are mixed reactions from the public with some saying the adjustment is justifiable with others questioning the university’s decision.

Reported by Levison Lester