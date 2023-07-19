Reality show, Big Brother Naija, is set to return with a special edition, ‘All Stars’ this weekend.

BBNaija Season 8 which is set to return this Sunday, July 23, 2023, will bring back fan favourites from previous seasons.

According to Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, the ‘All Stars’ edition will feature carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show.

Tejumola said fans should expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists, and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and unpredictable twists and turns.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels further said the season will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves, making it more appetising.

“We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show – we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition.

“We thank MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season in partnership with our lead sponsors, MoniePoint – as we get reintroduced to your favourite housemates. Welcome to Big Brother Naija Season 8,” said Tejumola.

In addition, Tejumola said the show is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent as this season’s winner will take home a cash prize of N120 million and other exciting prizes.

As Big Brother Naija returns for another season, fans across sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom will enjoy front-row, live-streamed access to all the activities in the Big Brother house on Africa’s top streaming service, Showmax.

The show which comes almost three months after the lights were put out on the iconic “Big Brother House and BBTitans” in South Africa, will continue to air for ten weeks.