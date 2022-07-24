2021/2022 University of Malawi Selection Student List

On 30th June, 2022, Council of University of Malawi (UNIMA) approved names of candidates admitted into the University to pursue various generic programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year on non-residential basis.

“With regard to the 2021/2022 selection, there were 14,083 eligible candidates which NCHE received to be considered for selection into all the public universities. Out of this group, a total of 7410 candidates have been selected to pursue various academic programmes in all the public universities”, reads a statement issued by the University.

Out of the 7410 selected candidates, UNIMA has selected 2012 candidates representing 27% of the combined total of all candidates selected by public universities in Malawi.

Click here for the complete list of names of candidates admitted into the University of Malawi.

University of Malawi Selection 2021-2022 academic year