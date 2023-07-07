After playing for 15 seasons for Moyale Barracks Football Club, defending midfielder Boy Boy Chima AKA “AIBO” has decided to hang up his boots.

Chima said that it’s time to pave way to the youths.

“I am happy to leave active football while still strong, a good dancer should know when to leave the stage.”

Chima who is also a soldier added that the happiest moment was when the team lifted the standard bank cup in 2010.

“I was among the players who played and lifted the Standard Bank cup. A moment I would cherish forever as it is the biggest achievement for me in the green colors of Moyale FC,” said Chima.

General Secretary for Moyale Barracks Lieutenant Mike Chimwala hailedl Chima for the behavio0r during the time with the team.

“We will surely miss one of the leaders and pillars of the team. This lion of Kaning’ina gave his all during his playing time and we will still need him close to the team so that he would put his football knowledge to the upcoming stars. We wish him the best.”

The former Ekwendeni Medicals and Eagle Strikers player now will be playing for Moyale Barracks Botswana team that will represent Moyale Barracks at Army Sports Festival scheduled next week.