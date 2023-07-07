Malawians have received an immense 59 years of independence present from the youthful Flames following their sweet 1-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday to make a statement of intent of bringing the Cosafa trophy home.

An own goal by Aaron Katebe, in what could be described as defensive error as he wanted to clear an aerial ball from the corner kick, was enough for Malawi to start the tournament which is currently underway in South Africa on a good note.

Analysts and fans have praised the Flames players most of whom are players who are in their early 20s and look promising, no doubt wonderkid Alick Lungu was voted Man of the Match.

In an interview with the press, Lungu said the interim head coach Patrick Mabedi advised them to be confident and fear nothing hence their performance.

Mabedi in a post-match interview praised his boys for the performance and he was quick to say that the result is a gift to Malawians.

“I salute my boys, you know we only had a day to train but their performance was something else,” he said.

The victory means the Flames are second in group B due to a goal difference as Comoros tops the group after its 3-0 convincing win over Seychelles.

Malawi is expected to take on Seychelles in the next game on Sunday before playing their last group B’s match two days later against Comoros.