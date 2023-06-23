Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDED) says Malawians deserve to buy Illovo Sugar at an affordable price and the organisation will not rest until sugar prices have been reduced.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said this on Friday in Lilongwe at a press briefing.

Minister of Trade and Industry Simplex Chithyola Banda earlier this month gave seven days IIIovo Sugar Limited to reduce sugar prices and the period expired on Wednesday June 21, 2023.

However, neither government nor IIIovo Sugar Limited has informed the public what the new reduced sugar prices are.

Namiwa argued that sugar is an affordable basic commodity in the neighboring countries but in Malawi it is beyond the reach of the majority of Malawians who equally deserve a decent a living.

He said Parliament should discuss the Sugar Industry Bill to allow sanity to prevail in the sugar industry.

“To cut a long story short, it just does not sit well that sugar, a commodity produced locally, should be selling at prices beyond the reach of most Malawians.

“Needless to explain to the minister the level of excitement that the aforementioned statement brought to Malawians who, for once , believed that the crucial ministry had finally gone to a minister who understands and appreciate the plight of low-income Malawians who for ages have been denied access to basic commodities, one of which is sugar,” he explained

Namiwa went on to say that there is also no need to remind Chithyola Banda that per the wording and spirit of Section 13 of the country’s Constitution, Malawians deserves transparent and accountable Cabinet ministers who should exercise their duties in both word and deed based on people’s trust .

He then said that the parliament Committee on Trade and Industry will soon invite CDEDI for hearing as part of a public inquiry they earlier requested parliament to conduct on sugar production and pricing in the country.

Namiwa has since asked who have information that can help to

expose the cartels and monopolies in the sugar industry to come forward to

either them or the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and

Industry Paul Nkhoma, MP.

