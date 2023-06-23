Misfortunes continue to haunt the former governing Democratic Progressive Part (DPP) as the High Court in Lilongwe has stopped it from holding National Governing Council (NGC) meeting this weekend.

This is coming when DPP members of the NGC were parking their belongings ready for a meeting which was scheduled for Saturday June 24, 2023 at Nkopola lodge in Mangochi district.

Malawi24 understand that top of the agenda for the DPP’s NGC meeting was to name dates for the party’s elective convention ahead of 2025 tripartite elections.

However, with few hours away from Saturday, the party’s deputy director of political affairs Billy Malata has obtained an injunction restraining the party from proceeding to hold the NGC meeting.

It is understood that Malata has obtained the injunction because people who are being invited to attend the NGC meeting are in no way recognised by DPP constitution as they are not the ones who were elected during the 2018 convention.

According to a copy of the Order which has been issued by Justice Howard Pemba, dated June 22, 2023, DPP is ordered to hold the meeting after the matter is resolved.

“The Defendants are by themselves, or through their servants or agents prohibited from holding the National Governing Council Meeting of the 3 Defendant that has been slated for the 24 of June, 2023 at Nkopola Lodge or on any other date and place until the final determination of this matter or until a further order of the Court.

“The Claimant to file an Inter partes application for the injunction within days from the date hereof. Disobedience of this Order of Injunction shall amount to contempt of court for which you may be sent to prison,” reads part of the injunction.

This is coming after the party was last week ordered to pay K59 million to Attorney General as costs for suing in a constitutional court over the appointment of Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioners.

DPP went to court to seek a constitutional interpretation after the High Court in Lilongwe, hearing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vs President of Malawi, ruled that four Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioners were appointed illegally.

