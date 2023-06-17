Silver, Bullets in Challenge Cup launch match

Silver Strikers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face off at Bingu National Stadium in a ceremonial match to officially launch the 2023 Castel Challenge Cup in Lilongwe.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this year, having met in the Super League opening game which ended 1-1 and in the Kamuzu Day celebrations where Bullets won 1-0 courtesy of a second half strike from Henry Kabichi.

Assistant head coach for Bullets Peter Mponda was quick to say that pressure is on their opponents to deliver after they failed to beat his charges in all two occasions.

“There are no points at the end of the match, but pressure is on our opposition to deliver because as have been playing them in Lilongwe and they haven’t beaten us in all the two meetings. We drew 1-1 in the league and beat them in the Kamuzu Day celebrations so the onus is on them to respond.

“But as Bullets, we will go there to defend our brand. There is no friendly when we meet them, and we will make sure to return to Blantyre with a win,” he said.

The Challenge Cup is sponsored by Castel Malawi LTD to the tune of MK320 million.

The preliminary stage of the cup will involve competition running

concurrently at District Level and Regional level.

Winners of the preliminary

phase will qualify for the national phase where they will be pooled together with Super League Teams.

The winner will walk away with a beautiful trophy and MK50 million in prize money.

