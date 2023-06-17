DPP ordered to pay K59 million in legal costs

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been ordered to pay K59 million to Attorney General as costs for the case in which the party sought nullification of 2020 presidential elections over the illegal appointment of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.

A court order by Assistant Registrar Ibrahim Hussein says the DPP should among others pay K27,925,000 for court attendance and K4 million for court disbursement.

“In total, DPP should pay K51,472,500.00 plus K8,492,962.50 which is equal to K59,968,462.50, any aggrieved party may seek redress within the prescribed period,” reads part of the judgment.

DPP went to court last year demanding a constitutional interpretation after the High Court in Lilongwe – hearing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vs President of Malawi – ruled that four Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners were appointed illegally.

The DPP argued that since the four commissioners were part of the commission that managed the 2020 presidential elections, then the elections cannot be valid.

Ironically, DPP nominated the four commissioners instead of three and they were appointed by former president Peter Mutharika who is also the DPP leader.

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Nyirenda, in his objections, argued that the DPP wanted to benefit from its own illegalities.

In November last year, the court dismissed the application saying it was an abuse of the court process and an attempt by the DPP to benefit from its own illegality.

