Chakwera traveling to Ghana today

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is this morning expected to travel to Accra in Ghana where he will attend the 30th annual meeting of Afrexim Bank.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, president Chakwera will depart through Kamuzu International Airport today Saturday, 17th June, 2023, at 10:00 hours, and is expected to return to Malawi on 21st June, 2023, at 15:00 hours.

The ministry says the meeting which will be held under the theme; ‘Delivering the Vision, Building Prosperity for Africans’, is so crucial for African leaders as it seeks to promote economic and international trade.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform members of the public that His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, will attend the 30th Annual Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) scheduled to take place in Accra, the Republic of Ghana, from 18th to 21st June, 2023.

“The annual meeting, which coincides with the 30th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the bank, is important for African countries as it offers a platform for leaders to discuss economic and international trade promotion,” reads part of the statement.

It is reported that president Chakwera is attending the meeting to promote trade and investment linkages in order to stimulate economic growth in Malawi and says he will also take advantage of the meeting to engage in bilateral talks with other African leaders on matters of mutual interest.

The ministry further states that Afrexim Bank has been very instrumental in supporting the country’s economic development and is currently supporting the development of industrial parks in key locations in Malawi.

Some of the key issues to be considered during the meeting include economic integration; industrialization; food security and peace and security in Africa.

