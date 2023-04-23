Moyale Barracks land K15 million sponsorship

CIC Insurance company has unveiled a K15 million sponsorship deal with Malawi Super League side Moyale Barracks Sports.

Unveiling the sponsorship at Moyale Officers Mess on Saturday afternoon, CIC Managing Director Chrispinus Mugwang’a said the package is just the beginning of good things to come.

Mugwang’a challenged the football team to fight for championship this season.

“This is also a motivation to for the players and to the leaders as well. We have set a target that the team should at least end in top 5 in the league and the sponsorship is for this season only and we will extend depending on the relationship between leaders and the company,” said Mugwang’a.

In his remarks, Moyale Barracks Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema thanked CIC for coming in as the team is looking for more stakeholders to support the sports at the Barracks.

“We are grateful with the coming in of CIC, considering the fact that many companies are shunning away from sports,” he said.

He added that it is always an objective for Moyale to win the league and this time they are expecting the team to also score a lot of goals.

“I challenge the team to do better to win to the championship as far as Super League is concerned,” Chazema said.

During the event, CIC presented a jersey to Moyale Barracks football team as part of the sponsorship.

Before the Sponsorship unveiling, CIC partnered Moyale Barracks soldiers in the Go Konko Fitness Challenge at Katoto Sports courts where they conducted some aerobics and other games where people won different prizes from CIC.

The General Insurance and Life Insurance company is operating in four countries in Southern Africa namely Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Malawi.

