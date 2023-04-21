Salima School team players given K100,000 each

NBS Bank has given 100,000 Malawi Kwacha to each Salima Secondary School Football Team player after the team won bronze at the CAF African Schools Championship in South Africa.

The gesture has been announced today in Lilongwe where President Lazarus Chakwera this afternoon hosted Salima Secondary School Team at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

NBS Bank announced at the event that it will open complimentary bank accounts for each of the players where the money will be deposited.

According to NBS Bank deputy chief executive officer Temwani Simwaka, each account will be credited with K100,000 but the pupils will only access the money after turning 18 years.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed the youngsters for putting Malawi on the international map, saying what they did is not a small achievement and that is why he asked to host them.

“It is impressive that you have accomplished this feat in the midst of your academic responsibilities. I want you to know that your country is proud of you and your president is proud of you,” said Chakwera.

On his part, team captain Blessings Alex Sakala, who presented a bronze medal to Chakwera, said the tournament was a good platform for their exposure.

Sakala also appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to consider putting the players on bursary as they struggle to pay school fees.

For finishing third at the CAF tournament in South Africa, the Malawi team received K150 million. The team also got K75 million for finishing as runners-up during the regional qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium.

