Wife assaults husband’s suspected side chick 

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested 41-year-old Bertha Mackson for allegedly assaulting another woman suspected of being in a sexual relationship with Mackson’s husband.

Confirming the development was Kanengo Police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the suspect as Bertha Mackson who assaulted Grace Nkhono.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said it is rumored that for some time, Mackson has been suspecting Nkhono to be going around with her husband.

It is further reported that on April 17, 2023 at around 19:00 hours, the suspect went to Nkhono’s home where she found her preparing some food and while there, Mackson started confronting her counterpart, asking her about the issue.

Although Nkhono did not respond, Mackson started assaulting her with a metal bar until she sustained a fracture on her left leg and she was rescued by well-wishers who called police and they took her to Area 25 Health Centre.

Nkhono was later referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she is still receiving treatment while Mackson is in police custody for Grievous Harm.

Bertha Mackson hails from Malenga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre.

