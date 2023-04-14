Airtel Malawi official arrested for stealing customers’ money

Police in Mzuzu have arrested an Airtel Malawi Customer Service Representative identified as Jacob Singini for allegedly stealing money from Airtel customers’ mobile money wallets.

Inspector Paul Tembo who is Mzuzu Police Publicist has confirmed the arrest of the Airtel official saying it follows several reports from a number of people who noticed that money was missing from their Airtel money wallets.

According to Inspector Tembo, during questioning, Singini admitted to have been the one who has been defrauding a number of people through simswapping.

Tembo said Police are yet to ascertain the total amount of money that was stolen but they suspect it to be in millions because the police received numerous complaints.

Singini hails from Singini Village in area of Traditional Authority-T/A Jalavikuwa in Mzimba district and will appear before court soon to answer the charge of theft.

