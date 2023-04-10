Zomba Police officers mercilessly beaten at Balaka Stadium

The battle for supremacy in the Eastern Region Police Commissioner’s Trophy continued over the weekend as Zomba Police Eagles suffered a humiliating 5-nil defeat at Balaka Stadium at the hands of Balaka Police Eagles.

The Hosts tactically utilized their home advantage and controlled every moment of the game, controlling 80% ball possession right from the start of the match.

Aubrey Kamala opened the score-line in the 19th minute of the first half just after his substitution on to the pitch.

It was Captain ”Fantastic” Precious Nyongolo who doubled the lead close to the end of the first half with a thrilling header connecting a precisely taken cross from Ernest Gama before the captain slotted another one within a space of three minutes, making it 3-nil.

The Zomba based side came up with a new philosophy of play in the second half and kept on pressuring though their ”deadly” striker Pilirani Kampira repeatedly missed chances as his beautifully taken volleys kept on hitting the cross- bar and their hard work did not pay them any fruitful dividends.

Late goals each from Mathews Lupiya and Isaac Saine ensured that the Balaka based side stamped authority on the game.

Reacting to the defeat after the game, Zomba Police Eagles Team Manager, Inspector Tikhala Mkumbira, saluted their opponents for the victory but emphasized that they will work out on the identified loopholes in preparation for the next matches.

”The match has given us a chance to strategize on how we can move forward,” said Mkumbira.

And in the Netball category, Balaka Police Sisters outclassed Zomba Police Sisters with a 30 to 19 baskets defeat.

The host’s Captain, Monica Matewere saluted her colleagues for a wonderful performance and urged them to keep up the hardworking spirit in the forthcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Tournament’s organizing Committee, Senior Superintendent Dan Sauteni, who is also Officer in-charge for Balaka Police Station, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Tournament.

Sauteni said: “Through the Tournament, we are unearthing talent in our officers and we certainly believe this is a good platform for scouting players to be recruited into the Blue Eagles football team, as well as the Blue Eagles sisters.”

Seven Police Stations across the Eastern Region are taking part in the Tournament which features Football, Netball, Volleyball and Athletics. The teams competing included Balaka, Eastern Region Police, Liwonde, Machinga, Mangochi, Monkey Bay and Zomba.

