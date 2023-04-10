Shine Relief Trust donates to Cyclone Freddy survivors at Kumtumanji area

Shine Relief Trust has donated food and nonfood relief items to households that were affected with effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Traditional Authority Kumtumanji area in Zomba.

Shine Relief Trust has donated maize flour, sugar, salt, soya pieces, cooking oil, soap, plastic pails and plates among other items.

Shire Relief Trustee, Dr. Hastings Zidana said the organisation was touched with devastation caused by the Tropical Cyclone Freddy on children and the elderly after their houses collapsed.

Dr Zidana added that Shine Relief Trust is also reaching out to people with disability, children and the elderly that are not staying camps.

He said Shine Relief Trust reached out to two camps and is remaining with three camps at Kumtumanji area where the trust will donate assorted food and nonfood items to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“We normally support orphans, the elderly and people with disability but we thought of donating to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy because they lost most of their property including houses,” added Dr. Zidana.

One of the recipients, Grace Makondetsa hailed Shine Relief Trust for the gesture saying the donation is timely.

She therefore asked government and other relief agencies and individuals of good will to assist survivors with food and blankets apart from building them houses.

Follow us on Twitter: