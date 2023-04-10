Govt urged to complete construction of stalled primary school project in Mzuzu

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Bennex Mwamlima has asked Government to complete the construction of Mzilawayingwe full primary school which has stalled since 2019.

In an interview, Mwamlima said many schools around that area are congested and if this project is completed it will ease congestion in such schools.

“Construction of Mzilawayingwe full primary school has stalled since 2019. So this is the project that I want the Government to finish because right now the schools around that area are congested. So if this project is finished it will really help to decongest other schools like Chiputula, Katoto and Chiwanja,” said Mwamlima.

Mwamlima also noted that the people in his constituency want the Government through Ministry of Education to complete the school because they are desperate in need of that school.

Member of Parliament for Machinga East Esther Jolobala has also asked Government to fulfill their promise of constructing the school block at Nankuyu CDSS.

According to Jolobala, they were promised by Government during the Covid-19 time that Government has managed to secure funds to decongest classrooms were learners were in large numbers but up to date they haven’t seen any movement from the Government in as far as construction of low cost class rooms is concerned.

