Police arrest two, recover motor vehicle

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a security guard who allegedly connived with a friend to steal a motor vehicle at his workplace.

Kanengo Police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, has confirmed the development to Malawi24 and has identified the suspects as Amos Kamanga, 29 and Daniel Muhara 24.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said Kamanga who was a security guard at a certain residence in the city, allegedly connived with Muhara to commit the offence.

It is reported that while on duty, Kamanga stole the car keys and on Friday, March 31, 2023, gave the keys to Muhara who then stole the vehicle, a Mazda Demio registration number TO 7145.

The matter was reported to police and working on a tip from the general public, detectives from Kanengo police station intercepted the said vehicle in the city’s area 49, Dubai and arrested the two suspects.

Kamanga and Muhara stand accused of theft of motor vehicle charges and will appear in court soon.

Police have since appreciated the good partnership with the general public which Ngwira says has not only led to this success, but also many others before and says he believe the partnership will continue as one way of sustaining safety and security in the area.

Amos Kamanga comes from Belera Village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbili in NkhataBay while Daniel Muhara hails from Muhike Village under Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.

