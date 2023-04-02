Devotion: Accept rebuke

The bible says in Proverbs chapter 27 verse 5 that: “Better is open rebuke than hidden love.”

Wise people accept to be corrected in a Godly way. Unwise ones refuse any godly correction. However, open rebuke is better than hidden love. So be happy when you are corrected in the way of the Lord and learn to accept correction willingly and your life will be a success.

In the book of Proverbs chapter 29 verse 1, we read that: “He who is often rebuked and stiffens his neck will be destroyed suddenly, with no remedy.”

No remedies for those who stiffen their necks when they are rebuked.

They will be destroyed and their hopes shattered and they are difficult to win again.

We read in the book of Proverbs chapter 13 verse 1 that: “A wise son listens to his father’s instruction, but a scoffer doesn’t listen to rebuke.”

Be wise and listen to instructions. Don’t make yourself a scoffer.

As the bible says on Ecclesiastes chapter 7 verse 5: “It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools.”

Fools give you praise when you have done wrong. Wise people correct you. Therefore listen to the wise ones. King Rehoboam lost his Kingship because of refusing the counsel of the wise. He didn’t accept the rebuke of the elderly and instead he opted for a sweet talk from his fellow youngsters.

We read in the book of 1 Kings chapter 12 verse 8 that: “But he forsook the counsel of the old men which they had given him, and took counsel with the young men who had grown up with him, who stood before him.”

