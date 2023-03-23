WHO donates medical supplies worth K165 million to support Cylone Freddy response

As one way of supporting Government in responding to the effects of Cyclone Freddy in the Southern Region, World Health Organization (WHO) has donated life-saving medical supplies worth K165 million to Ministry of Health.

WHO expedited delivery of critical emergency equipment and supplies via a chartered plane to ensure a rapid response to protect and save lives of affected communities.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda described the donation as timely saying it will play a greater role in helping the Cylone Freddy victims in the affected areas.

“Because of multiple emergencies including Cyclone Freddy, Ministry Of Health – Malawi’s needs are huge! We are grateful for partners like WHO Malawi that are supporting in mobilizing resources to support the affected people and to create a resilient health system,” said Chiponda.

Speaking during the donation, WHO Representative Dr Neema Kimambo said as much as Cyclone Freddy victims need food, there is a need of making sure that they have access to health services .

According to Kimambo, the health sector need to be prioritised in times of emergency.

“WHO reaffirm its continued commitment to support the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health in responding to the multiple emergencies the country is facing. We remain dedicated to ensure we protect and save the lives,” said Kimambo

The donated emergency medical supplies include basic Inter-Emergency Health Kits, Inter-Emergency Health Kits, Trauma and Emergency Summary kits, Cholera Investigation Kits, Personal Protective Equipments, and ORS and Zinc Sulphate sachets.

Currently, over 500 people have died due to the effects of cyclone Freddy in the southern region.

