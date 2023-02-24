Dan Lu faces backlash over “Take my body” song

By Michael Chiotcha

Award winning Malawi afro-pop star , Dan Lu, has come under fire after releasing a clip of his song titled ” Take my body”.

In a one minute clip, the singer is narrating his libido craving in a native chichewa language.

Social media users have criticised the artist, accusing him ot losing his cultural values in the choice of lyrics.

In the song produced by the legendary producer, Tapps Bandawe, the singer is addressing a lover, whom he has missed, and wants to touch, kiss and quench his libido thirsty.

Social media commentator, Joshua Chisa Mbere posted on his official Facebook page that the song is an abomination.

He said: “I can’t play that song in my house l’m a strict moralist.”

“It’s a hopeless composition, the fact that I posted it here, I have promoted it, but it’s very shallow in lyrics,” said Joshua.

However, social media user Fred Malinga said despite his own moral values, he knows Dan Lu minds his own business because music is business and the song will bring him money.

“Do not forget we praised foreign artist over implicit lyrics, don’t forget we danced to sawasawa by Nigerian Mr Flavour,” said Malinga.

Dan Lu recently released his 2023 first single titled “No money, no love” which is number one on malawi music chart website and has bee enjoying massive airplay.

He has dropped a number of musical hits in his musical career such as Shuppie, Part of Life and Akumva Pain.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24