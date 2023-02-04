Malawi start camp in preparation for Egypt

Flames local based players will on Sunday go into camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre to start preparations for next month’s back to back 2023 AFCON Qualifying matches against Egypt.

The Flames will face Egypt in Cairo and at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe between March 20-28.

The local players have over the past three weeks been undergoing non-residential fitness clinics across the country in preparation for this camp.

Coach Mario Marinica has summoned 26 players for the camp which will be done in phases.

“The first stage is that we will have 26 players from Monday, 5th February to 8th February and thereafter release them to go to their clubs.

“Secondly, we will have the players from 14th to 24th February because we are planning to arrange a friendly match by late February so we are trying to work towards that. We want to have all the players available for the match in order to have a have a good exercise and fruitful friendly match.

“Thereafter, we intend to do another part of the camp where we are planning to depart for Saud Arabia either on 8th March. We are planning to arrange about three friendly matches with Saud Arabia local premier league teams according to the number of days that we are going to spend there.

“After that, we had planned to leave for Egypt for the first leg of the Afcon Qualifiers but that is subject to confirmation of the date by CAF. If the game is on 24th, we will depart for Egypt on 21st March so that we have two training sessions there before the match.

“It’s obviously not easy for us to prepare now because there are players who are still on trials, others are unsettled and some are outside Malawi. We need more time to prepare because we have players playing in different clubs and at different levels as compared to our opponents whose players are at big clubs and don’t need more time for camp to jell. We need more time yes, but at the same time we understand the players come from clubs and we have started talks with individual clubs to come to a compromise so we are on a right track now.

The Following is the Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom, Brighton Munthali, Clever Nkungula

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya, Paul Ndhlovu, Blessings Mpokera, Kelvin Kadzinje, Miracle Gabeya, Stanley Sanudi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Nickson Mwase,Precious Sambani, Mark Fodya,Alick Lungu

Midfielders: Chawanangwa Gumbo, Gilbert Chirwa, Micium Mhone,Zebron Kalima, Patrick Mwaungulu, Frank Willard,

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya,Stain Davie, Gaddi Chirwa,Mphatso Kamanga,Promise Kumwenda, Christopher Kamwambe.

Source: FAM