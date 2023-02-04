Three jailed 10 years each for robbery

The First Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhata Bay District has sentenced three men to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour each for robbery.

The court identified the three as Thomas Kachali, 28, Geoffrey Milanzie and Happy Mphande, all from Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Isaac Imed, told the court that the trio committed the offence on November 12, 2022 within Kawalazi Estate where they robbed a man of a motorbike worth K1, 250, 000

State prosecutor Imed further told the court that on the material day in the evening, Thomasi Kachali approached the motorcycle taxi operator who was operating Kabaza at Mpamba, asking for transportation to Kawalazi Estate.

They agreed to carry him and his two friends Geoffrey Milanzie and Happy Mphande.

Unfortunately, upon entry into the estate, the three turned against the rider. They beat him up and went away with the motorcycle.

Manda immediately reported the matter to Mzenga Police Unit where investigations were launched that led to the arrest of the three suspects who were jointly charged with robbery.

During the first appearance in court, the trio denied the charge prompting the state to parade five witnesses who testified against the suspects who were in the process found guilty.

In submissions during subsequent proceedings on February 2, 2023, the state through prosecutor Sub Inspector Imed prayed for stiffer punishment basing on the fact that it is becoming tendency by many people posing as real passengers with the aim of robbing the riders.

In mitigation, all the convicts complained of having healthy issues. They prayed for leniency.

Passing sentence, First Grate Magistrate Ezekiel Kamtikana concurred with the state. He said people such as the three have to be sent to prison to deter other would be offenders.

The magistrate therefore sentenced the three to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour each, with effect from the date of arrest.

