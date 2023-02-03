Lloyd Njaliwa off to Mozambique

Moyale Barracks captain Lloyd Njaliwa has left Malawi this morning for Mozambique where he is expected join Desportos Costa do Sol.

The Mozambican team is interested in the services of the Moyale striker and the deal is almost done.

General Secretary for Moyale FC Lt Mike Chimwala has confirmed that Njaliwa has left this morning.

“Our captain left this morning to Mozambique where he is expected to join Desportos Costa dol Sol, as a team we wish him well, we believe in him that he will do better and shine,” he said.

Chimwala added that there is already a hunt for Njaliwa’s replacement as the team is expecting to recruit some new players.

“Every season we sign enough players and possibly the replacement to fill his void is already there, but still more we will miss his services,” said Chimwala.

