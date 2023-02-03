Vicar General for Zomba Diocese calls for unity among Catholic women

Vicar General of Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic Fr. Vincent Chilolo has called on Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) at St. Charles Lwanga to remain united in religious affairs and church development activities.

The Vicar General made the call at St. Charles Lwanga when members of CWO held a special women gathering dubbed ‘Amai Macheza’ which also included planting flowers around St. Charles Lwanga prayer church.to decorate the premises

He encouraged the women to meet regularly to revive their spiritual life and to strengthen their group.

The Vicar General also asked the women to remain united in the 2023 just as the synod teach them to work together to develop the church.

“We’ve many groups in the Catholic Church as such there should be no group that should do things on its own because Christianity is all about unity,” Fr. Chilolo added.

Zomba Diocese Catholic Women Organisation Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni said St. Charles Lwanga Parish’s Amai Macheza’ was important because it helped to revive women’s Christian life and strengthened the CWO at the parish.

Lakiyoni who was guest of honour at the Amai Macheza’ also called on the St Charles Lwanga CWO to remain united with a purpose of developing their parish in many ways.

A member of St. Charles Lwanga,’ CWO, ldah Kachingwe Mashalubu said the Amai Macheza’ special women gathering encouraged the women organisation to play a role in planting flowers around their parish as one way of decorating and making their church premises green.

Mashalubu also hailed the Vicar General for encouraging the St Charles Lwanga CWO to remain united with a purpose.

St. Charles Lwanga CWO organised the Amai Macheza’s to renew their unity and apart from the gathering, the women had a special Tea Morning and had a monitoring tour of their nursery school project.

